A definitive guide to 8 Charlotte urban markets, from coffee to parking.

When places like Lincoln’s Haberdashery and Rhino Market joined the ever-expanding Common Market universe, we debated what to call them. Gourmet market? Pricey-deli market? Meet-up market?
“Urban market” is the best description. They’re usually in neighborhoods close to the center city, so you can grab a coffee in the morning and a bottle of wine on the way home. Urban also fits the atmospheres, from WiFi to wine and ironic greeting cards to sarcastic sticker art. There’s usually nitro-brewed cold coffee, vegan or vegetarian menus and avocado toast. Of course we checked on the avocado toast.
We took a spin through eight urban markets, looking at everything from coffee selection to wine prices.
You don’t have to wear a flannel shirt and yoga pants to fit in. But it doesn’t hurt.
Common Market Oakwold
Just as funky as (but bigger than) the original on Commonwealth Avenue. Oakwold (between Oakhurst and Cotswold) has all the craft sodas, organic snacks and goofy personality with a little more room.
Best spot: The conversation “nook,” walled off by pegboard, with a few beat-up leather chairs.
Seating: A dozen tables inside, more on the covered front porch, plus seats at the craft-beer bar.
Coffee: Drip only, but the beans are from local roasters Magnolia and Enderly.
Wine prices: $10.99-$17 (highest is a $66 Clusel-Roeh Cote-Rotie).
Menu: Breakfast $4.75-$5.75; sandwiches, panini and salads $6-$10. Vegan available.
Avocado toast: Greens ‘N Stuff, with egg, avocado, spinach, Swiss cheese and Vegenaise ($5.50).
Parking: Plenty. 4420 Monroe Road.
Earl’s Grocery
The urbanest of the urbans, on the Elizabeth Avenue streetcar line, it’s popular for meetings and WiFi working. The food is the thing, from pastries to sandwiches, salads and soups, but it also has a deli counter, wine, beer and craft sodas, and gourmet gift items.
Seating: 14 tables, although people tend to camp.
Coffee: Full coffee and juice bar. (Also cocktails).
Wine prices: $12.99 to $68, with a rack of $25 bottles.
Menu: Daily banh mi, grain bowls, salads and sandwiches with vegetarian choices, $4.99-$10.49.
Avocado toast: No, but you can special-order ($2.68).
Parking: Big lot across the street, and some street parking, but . . . it’s Elizabeth. 1609 Elizabeth Ave.
Laurel Market
The granddaddy that’s been tucked off Providence Road for years, this is half wine market and half deli.
Packed in the morning with people picking up breakfast sandwiches and coffee.
Seating: None. Benches outside.
Coffee: 10 urns, with a wide selection of drips.
Wine prices: $10 to $70, plus some craft beer.
Menu: Breakfast sandwiches, $3.95-$4.95, lunch $4.95 to $7, plus salads and soups. Vegetarian options.
Avocado toast: No.
Parking: Only 10 spaces, but turns over quickly. 114 Cherokee Road.
Lincoln’s Haberdashery
The cool kid since it opened, from the cheeky sandwich names (Lincoln’s Bedroom, Banh Joe V) to the crazy house ice cream flavors. Lots of fun/gift items.
Nice touches: Fresh bread by the loaf, and ice cream/draft beer floats.
Seating: 40 seats (more when the patio opens next month), plus a couch nook.
Coffee: Full coffee bar.
Wine prices: $11.99-$100.
Menu: Breakfast all day, $6.50-$11; sandwiches $8.75 to $9.75.
Avocado toast: Yes, $7.75.
Parking: Good luck. The front lot is small and gets clogged by delivery trucks. Walk or use the deck on Bland Street. 1300 South Blvd.
NoDa Bodega
Originally in NoDa, now off The Plaza, between NoDa, Plaza-Shamrock and Plaza-Midwood. Small but sweet market that’s moving toward a cafe. Breakfast Friday-Sunday, lunch and early dinner weekdays. (Thursday is Vegan Night.) A 30-seat patio opens soon. Small deli case with its own creations (like chipotle pimento cheese and Southwestern hummus) and local art for sale.
Seating: 10 tables and eight seats at the bar.
Coffee: Pure Intentions drip and a cold brew.
Wine prices: $8.99 to $18.99.
Menu: $6 to $8.25 breakfast; $6 to $9 for salads, wraps and sandwiches.
Avocado toast: Yes, $5.50 plus add-ons.
Parking: Shared lot out front. 1200 E. 36th St.
People’s Market
It’s almost too large: Even with the sunny yellow chairs and pop-art, it’s a wide expanse of concrete floors broken into sections, with grab-and-go cases, kitchen in the back and coffee up front.
Seating: Lots, at tables and several bars.
Coffee: Full bar, with nice extras like nitro floats and affogato.
Wine prices: $15 to $52.
Menu: Breakfast all day, $5-$7; lunch $7-$11, plus salads, soups and vegan burger.
Avocado toast: Guacamole with egg, $6.
Parking: On-street (if you’re very lucky) or in the deck behind it. 1315 East Blvd.
Rhino Market
The original is the heart of the Freedom Drive/West Morehead neighborhood, with just the right balance of fun and funky. Love: The menu is divided by “vegetarian/non-vegetarian.” Big wine and beer selection.
Seating: 7 tables, 5 stools at the bar, more outside.
Coffee: Drip only, all from N.C. roasters, plus iced and Pure Intentions Nitro.
Wine prices: $7.99-$25; highest is Bollinger champage for $85.99.
Menu: $3.99 to $5.49 breakfast; $6.99-$7.99 lunch ($5.99-$7.99 vegetarian).
Avocado toast: No, but there’s an ABLT at lunch.
Parking: Large lot. 1500 W. Morehead St.; another location is at 400 S. Tryon St.
Tip Top Daily Market
The smallest and funkiest, right down to the pinball machine. There’s a lot of mostly local grab-and-go food, including meat from Salem Hills, but no kitchen. (As the guy in the stocking cap says: “The sign says ‘daily,’ not ‘deli.’ Reading is fundamental.”) Big beer selection, and even cocktail supplies. (Nice bitters, dude.)
Seating: 2 tables, 6 seats at the bar.
Coffee: Drip and nitro cold brew.
Wine prices: $7.50 to $20, with a $42 Old Ghost Lodi zin.
Menu: None.
Avocado toast: Please. It’s much too cool for that.
Parking: Shared lot in front. 2902 The Plaza.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
Comments