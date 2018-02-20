At Lincoln’s Haberdashery, the signs are funny and the selections are creative.
At Lincoln’s Haberdashery, the signs are funny and the selections are creative. Kathleen Purvis
At Lincoln’s Haberdashery, the signs are funny and the selections are creative. Kathleen Purvis

Food & Drink

A definitive guide to 8 Charlotte urban markets, from coffee to parking.

By Kathleen Purvis

kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

February 20, 2018 04:05 PM

When places like Lincoln’s Haberdashery and Rhino Market joined the ever-expanding Common Market universe, we debated what to call them. Gourmet market? Pricey-deli market? Meet-up market?

“Urban market” is the best description. They’re usually in neighborhoods close to the center city, so you can grab a coffee in the morning and a bottle of wine on the way home. Urban also fits the atmospheres, from WiFi to wine and ironic greeting cards to sarcastic sticker art. There’s usually nitro-brewed cold coffee, vegan or vegetarian menus and avocado toast. Of course we checked on the avocado toast.

We took a spin through eight urban markets, looking at everything from coffee selection to wine prices.

You don’t have to wear a flannel shirt and yoga pants to fit in. But it doesn’t hurt.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

common interior
Common Market Oakwold is a big space with lots of nooks and crannies.
Kathleen Purvis

Common Market Oakwold

Just as funky as (but bigger than) the original on Commonwealth Avenue. Oakwold (between Oakhurst and Cotswold) has all the craft sodas, organic snacks and goofy personality with a little more room.

Best spot: The conversation “nook,” walled off by pegboard, with a few beat-up leather chairs.

Seating: A dozen tables inside, more on the covered front porch, plus seats at the craft-beer bar.

Coffee: Drip only, but the beans are from local roasters Magnolia and Enderly.

Wine prices: $10.99-$17 (highest is a $66 Clusel-Roeh Cote-Rotie).

Menu: Breakfast $4.75-$5.75; sandwiches, panini and salads $6-$10. Vegan available.

Avocado toast: Greens ‘N Stuff, with egg, avocado, spinach, Swiss cheese and Vegenaise ($5.50).

Parking: Plenty. 4420 Monroe Road.

earls inside
Earl’s Grocery is the gourmet of urban markets.
MARK HAMES Observer files

Earl’s Grocery

The urbanest of the urbans, on the Elizabeth Avenue streetcar line, it’s popular for meetings and WiFi working. The food is the thing, from pastries to sandwiches, salads and soups, but it also has a deli counter, wine, beer and craft sodas, and gourmet gift items.

Seating: 14 tables, although people tend to camp.

Coffee: Full coffee and juice bar. (Also cocktails).

Wine prices: $12.99 to $68, with a rack of $25 bottles.

Menu: Daily banh mi, grain bowls, salads and sandwiches with vegetarian choices, $4.99-$10.49.

Avocado toast: No, but you can special-order ($2.68).

Parking: Big lot across the street, and some street parking, but . . . it’s Elizabeth. 1609 Elizabeth Ave.

laurel
Laurel Market in the Eastover area of Charlotte
Observer files

Laurel Market

The granddaddy that’s been tucked off Providence Road for years, this is half wine market and half deli.

Packed in the morning with people picking up breakfast sandwiches and coffee.

Seating: None. Benches outside.

Coffee: 10 urns, with a wide selection of drips.

Wine prices: $10 to $70, plus some craft beer.

Menu: Breakfast sandwiches, $3.95-$4.95, lunch $4.95 to $7, plus salads and soups. Vegetarian options.

Avocado toast: No.

Parking: Only 10 spaces, but turns over quickly. 114 Cherokee Road.

lincoln wine spread
Lincoln’s food is cool, but the wine selection is even bigger.
Kathleen Purvis

Lincoln’s Haberdashery

The cool kid since it opened, from the cheeky sandwich names (Lincoln’s Bedroom, Banh Joe V) to the crazy house ice cream flavors. Lots of fun/gift items.

Nice touches: Fresh bread by the loaf, and ice cream/draft beer floats.

Seating: 40 seats (more when the patio opens next month), plus a couch nook.

Coffee: Full coffee bar.

Wine prices: $11.99-$100.

Menu: Breakfast all day, $6.50-$11; sandwiches $8.75 to $9.75.

Avocado toast: Yes, $7.75.

Parking: Good luck. The front lot is small and gets clogged by delivery trucks. Walk or use the deck on Bland Street. 1300 South Blvd.

bodega
NoDa Bodega is on the outer edge of NoDa these days.
Kathleen Purvis

NoDa Bodega

Originally in NoDa, now off The Plaza, between NoDa, Plaza-Shamrock and Plaza-Midwood. Small but sweet market that’s moving toward a cafe. Breakfast Friday-Sunday, lunch and early dinner weekdays. (Thursday is Vegan Night.) A 30-seat patio opens soon. Small deli case with its own creations (like chipotle pimento cheese and Southwestern hummus) and local art for sale.

Seating: 10 tables and eight seats at the bar.

Coffee: Pure Intentions drip and a cold brew.

Wine prices: $8.99 to $18.99.

Menu: $6 to $8.25 breakfast; $6 to $9 for salads, wraps and sandwiches.

Avocado toast: Yes, $5.50 plus add-ons.

Parking: Shared lot out front. 1200 E. 36th St.

people's
People’s Market in Dilworth has so much room, you can get lost in there.
Kathleen Purvis

People’s Market

It’s almost too large: Even with the sunny yellow chairs and pop-art, it’s a wide expanse of concrete floors broken into sections, with grab-and-go cases, kitchen in the back and coffee up front.

Seating: Lots, at tables and several bars.

Coffee: Full bar, with nice extras like nitro floats and affogato.

Wine prices: $15 to $52.

Menu: Breakfast all day, $5-$7; lunch $7-$11, plus salads, soups and vegan burger.

Avocado toast: Guacamole with egg, $6.

Parking: On-street (if you’re very lucky) or in the deck behind it. 1315 East Blvd.

westmorehead-14A
Rhino Market is the gathering spot in the FreeMore (Freedom Drive/West Morehead) area.
MARK HAMES mhames@charlotteobserver.com

Rhino Market

The original is the heart of the Freedom Drive/West Morehead neighborhood, with just the right balance of fun and funky. Love: The menu is divided by “vegetarian/non-vegetarian.” Big wine and beer selection.

Seating: 7 tables, 5 stools at the bar, more outside.

Coffee: Drip only, all from N.C. roasters, plus iced and Pure Intentions Nitro.

Wine prices: $7.99-$25; highest is Bollinger champage for $85.99.

Menu: $3.99 to $5.49 breakfast; $6.99-$7.99 lunch ($5.99-$7.99 vegetarian).

Avocado toast: No, but there’s an ABLT at lunch.

Parking: Large lot. 1500 W. Morehead St.; another location is at 400 S. Tryon St.

tiptophoriz
Tip Top is a daily market, not a deli. Get it straight.
Kathleen Purvis

Tip Top Daily Market

The smallest and funkiest, right down to the pinball machine. There’s a lot of mostly local grab-and-go food, including meat from Salem Hills, but no kitchen. (As the guy in the stocking cap says: “The sign says ‘daily,’ not ‘deli.’ Reading is fundamental.”) Big beer selection, and even cocktail supplies. (Nice bitters, dude.)

Seating: 2 tables, 6 seats at the bar.

Coffee: Drip and nitro cold brew.

Wine prices: $7.50 to $20, with a $42 Old Ghost Lodi zin.

Menu: None.

Avocado toast: Please. It’s much too cool for that.

Parking: Shared lot in front. 2902 The Plaza.

Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Best way to spend $20 at one of Charlotte’s best food festivals

View More Video