What’s the best place for a taste of the South? Here’s where 6 Charlotte chefs would go

Where would six Charlotte chefs take you for the ultimate taste of Southern food? Everywhere from Atlanta to Charleston, with a few stops in Charlotte.

Our chefs: Nicolas Daniels of Loft & Cellar, Chianti Peek of the Tails and Bones food truck, Blake Hartwick of Bonterra, Jamie Lynch of 5Church, Ashley Bivens Boyd of 300 East, and Paul Verica of soon-to-open The Stanley.

Q: Where would you take someone who’s never eaten in the South and what would you tell them to order?

Daniels: Besides the fried chicken from the Shell station? (He means the Quik Shoppe at East and South boulevards.) I would take them to Stoke (at the Marriott City Center) and feed them the catfish sandwich.

Peek: Darius Williams’ Greens & Gravy in Atlanta for the Lemon Pepper Honey Fried Chicken.

Hartwick: A late lunch at Hominy Grill in Charleston. Order the Chicken Country Captain and don’t forget to look at the chalk board for the buttermilk pie or pie of the day.

Verica: If we’re sticking to a place here in town, it would have to be Price’s Chicken Coop.

Lynch: Either Lewis Barbecue or The Ordinary in Charleston. Lewis’ brisket is off the hook! The Ordinary’s smoked oysters make my heart ache.

Boyd: If I could, I’d take them back to Sunday dinner at my grandmother’s, where there would be 10 different vegetables, multiple varieties of pickled veggies, four kinds of pie and ambrosia. Or to sit on an elderly relative’s porch and taste little pickled Indian Red peaches from a tree that’s been growing in her yard for generations. If there’s one food I would really encourage a non-Southerner to try, it’s definitely livermush! Sounds gross to the uninitiated, tastes like magic.

