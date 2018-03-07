Chefs tell us these 6 cheap ingredients make all the difference

It’s easy to make fabulous food on a big budget. It’s the small buys that interest us.
For our third round of posing questions for six Charlotte chefs, we kept it simple: What you buy with your last $10?
Thanks to the chefs who agreed to tackle our questions: Chianti Peek of the Tails and Bones food truck, Blake Hartwick of Bonterra, Nicolas Daniels of Loft & Cellar, Jamie Lynch of 5Church, Ashley Bivens Boyd of 300 East and Paul Verica of The Stanley, expected to open in April.
For more on Jamie Lynch’s love of hot sauce (and which bottles he keeps in his personal collection), take a look at the video.
Question: So, chefs: You’ve got $10. What would you buy?
Lynch: Hot sauce. But I don’t think 10 bucks would cover all the varieties I would need.
Verica: The first asparagus of the season.
Daniels: A dozen fully ripe white peaches.
Peek: Garlic and ginger.
Hartwick: Hickory wood, for our grill and wood-burning oven at the restaurant. We use it for cornbread to steaks and vegetables. Who needs gas, anyway?
Boyd: Butter. Good butter is the difference between meh and great. We use Cabot or Plugra at the restaurant, Kerrygold at home, and I splurge on Uno Alla Volta’s cultured butter for special occasions.
