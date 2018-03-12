Celiac disease and how to manage it

Wheat has been used for thousands of years as the foundation of our diet. But many Americans have a condition called celiac disease, which is an intolerance to wheat, barley and rye. Its symptoms can be subtle, but if you don't stick to a gluten-free diet you could be damaging your body without even knowing it.
The Siano family makes all of their mozzarellas by hand, working overnight in their office south of uptown Charlotte. They work at night, because it's traditional to have fresh mozzarella ready to go first thing in the morning.