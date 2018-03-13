Krispy Kreme is making a green doughnut for St. Patrick’s Day. Will you eat it?

Krispy Kreme usually has a festive twist for their doughnuts on holidays, and St. Patrick’s Day won’t be any different.
The Winston-Salem based doughnut chain announced it’s bringing back its green “O’riginal” Glazed Doughnut for St. Patrick’s Day.
The treat is made with green dough, and will be available at Krispy Kreme stores nationwide Friday and Saturday, according to a release.
The company’s announcement of the doughnuts last week was met with excitement on social media, but also apprehension from a wary few who wondered how a green doughnut would taste.
O'MG ☘️— krispykreme (@krispykreme) March 9, 2018
Only on 3/16 and 3/17 at Krispy Kreme!
Our O'riginal Glazed Doughnuts are magically turning green.#StPatricksDay https://t.co/Harpt64i13 (US) pic.twitter.com/5hykEMSdzz
“Something about a green donut is wrong!” one user wrote in response to the company on Twitter.
“I love Krispy Kreme donuts. But sorry, these do not look like something I want to eat,” another person replied.
There shouldn’t be much cause for concern for fans of Krispy Kreme’s traditional Original Glazed Doughnut, as the green treat is just a twist on the original, according to a release. So while it may look different, the doughnut should taste the same.
