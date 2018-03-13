Krispy Kreme’s green ‘O’riginal’ Glazed Doughnut is coming back for St. Patrick’s Day, the company announced.
Krispy Kreme’s green ‘O’riginal’ Glazed Doughnut is coming back for St. Patrick’s Day, the company announced. Screenshot of Krispy Kreme tweet
Krispy Kreme’s green ‘O’riginal’ Glazed Doughnut is coming back for St. Patrick’s Day, the company announced. Screenshot of Krispy Kreme tweet

Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme is making a green doughnut for St. Patrick’s Day. Will you eat it?

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

March 13, 2018 09:17 AM

Krispy Kreme usually has a festive twist for their doughnuts on holidays, and St. Patrick’s Day won’t be any different.

The Winston-Salem based doughnut chain announced it’s bringing back its green “O’riginal” Glazed Doughnut for St. Patrick’s Day.

The treat is made with green dough, and will be available at Krispy Kreme stores nationwide Friday and Saturday, according to a release.

The company’s announcement of the doughnuts last week was met with excitement on social media, but also apprehension from a wary few who wondered how a green doughnut would taste.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Something about a green donut is wrong!” one user wrote in response to the company on Twitter.

“I love Krispy Kreme donuts. But sorry, these do not look like something I want to eat,” another person replied.

There shouldn’t be much cause for concern for fans of Krispy Kreme’s traditional Original Glazed Doughnut, as the green treat is just a twist on the original, according to a release. So while it may look different, the doughnut should taste the same.

LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Celiac disease and how to manage it

View More Video