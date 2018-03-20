Which Charlotte-area restaurants and stores top Southern Living’s poll on the South’s best?

Southern Living’s annual poll of the best restaurants, stores, hotels and more is a little different than many website lists: This one actually polls more than 30,000 readers.
And this year’s list, coming out in the April edition of the magazine, lifts up several Charlotte-area favorites.
On the list of top-10 restaurants, Davidson’s Kindred comes in at No. 4 and NoDa’s Haberdish is ranked No. 5. For score-keeping, that puts those two popular spots ahead of Commander’s Palace in New Orleans (No. 6), Knoxville’s hot J.C. Holdway (No. 7), Charleston’s Husk (9) and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill (No. 10). No. 1, by the way, is L’Opossum in Richmond.
In the dessert category, Ashley Bivens Boyd’s work at the now-closed Heritage in Waxhaw is ranked at No. 8, a respectable showing on a list that also includes L’Opossum in Richmond, the winner overall as the best restaurant in the South, as well as the work of the revered Dolester Miles at Birmingham’s Chez Fonfon. Heritage, of course, is being replaced by Paul Verica’s new restaurant The Stanley, opening next month, while Boyd is the pastry chef at 300 East.
In grocery stores, Charlotte-based Harris Teeter is ranked No. 3; Publix, which now has a number of locations in Charlotte, got the No. 1 spot.
In the list of barbecue restaurants in every state, Lexington Barbecue was the pick for North Carolina. And in the list of best cities in the South, Asheville came in at No. 3. Ocean Isle was the No. 1 pick for “Tiny Towns” and Southport was No. 4, Blowing Rock was No. 7 and Beaufort, N.C., was No. 9 among “Small Towns.”
For the full list, go to www.southernliving.com/souths-best.
