Burrito chain adds 2 more spots in University City and Monroe

University City and Monroe will get the next two locations of Chipotle Mexican Grill in late March and early April.
The location at Belgate Shopping Center, 6925 University City Boulevard, will open March 29, followed by 2335 W. Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe on April 5.
After struggling with a series of food-safety issues, Chipotle’s national office announced Tuesday that Chris Brandt, formerly brand manager with Bloomin’ Brands, the owner of Outback Steakhouse, will replace Mark Crumpacker as chief marketing officer. Brandt is best known as the person who oversaw the launch of Taco Bell’s Doritos taco. At Taco Bell, Brandt worked with Chipotle’s new CEO, Brian Niccol. Brandt is expected to focus on reinvigorating the Chipotle brand, which has focused on being a health-focused alternative to fast food.
