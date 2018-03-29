Dilworth's Kenilworth Commons loses another small business

Another small food business has joined the list of places that have closed recently at Kenilworth Commons, the busy shopping center at East Boulevard and Kenilworth Avenue.
Just Fresh posted a sign recently saying that its lease had expired after 17 years at the location and that employees would be moved to other Just Fresh locations.
It joins a list of shops that have closed at the center, which is owned by Edens. Among those: Middle Eastern restaurant Kabob Grill, the coffee shop Dilworth Espresso (also called Kenilworth Espresso) and the Bag Lady, a small women's boutique.
Other businesses at the center remain open, including the Italian restaurant Dolce and the popular doughnut shop, Duck Donuts.
Edens hasn't returned emails or phone messages requesting information on the plans at the shopping center.
Kathleen Purvis; 704-358-5236.
