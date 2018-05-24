SouthPark loses a fine-dining restaurant

A French-inspired classic in South Park will close its doors after a final brunch on Sunday.
Georges Brasserie, which opened in 2010 as a fine-dining French restaurant with an emphasis on seafood, announced that it isn't renewing its lease on Piedmont Row. It will be open for regular hours until Sunday, when it will close after a final brunch.
Piedmont Town Center has been a busy spot for restaurants. A new location of Potbelly Sandwich Shop just opened there, and Georges was one of the fine-dining anchors, along with Del Frisco's and Brio.
Comments