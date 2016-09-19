Food truck news: Hello Kitty and a rally

Ready to rev your engines for the week, food truck fans? Put these two on your list:
▪ Yes, there is a Hello Kitty food truck. And it will be parked in all its pinky glory on Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at SouthPark (near Dick’s Sporting Goods, so yes, you can fill your outdoor-life needs and your needs for bow-shaped water bottles at the same time).
Officially called the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, it promises “a mobile vehicle of cuteness” that includes cookie sets, rainbow macarons, mini cakes and those “bow-shaped bottles of water). Also non-food things like T shirts and those headbands with bows. Follow the truck at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
▪ Can’t decide between a food truck rally and a corn maze? Do both Friday night at Historic Rural Hill in Huntersville. The Fall Food Truck Rally will have more than 20 trucks for the opening night of the Amazing Maize Maze. The maze already has daylight trips from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ($11 for adults, $8 for kids 5-12). The night trips (bring your own flashlight) start at 6:30 p.m. Friday night ($16 for adults, 11 for ages 5-12). Parking for the event is $5; food trucks set their own prices. Historic Rural Hill is at 4431 Neck Road in Huntersville. Get all the details here.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
