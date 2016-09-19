‘We Can’ beer documentary stops by Pizza Peel

Want to eat pizza, drink beer and think beer philosophy? Go by the Pizza Peel, 1600 Central Ave., Tuesday night for “We Can So You Can,” a philanthropic media tour by Appalachian Mountain Brewery of Boone.
“We Can So You Can” is a documentary produced by Boone’s Wonderland Woods that shows AMB’s philosophy of community, sustainability and philanthropy. The documentary is traveling around the state raising money for several charities, including Spay Neuter Charlotte. There’s no charge for the documentary, but the brewery gives $400 and Pizza Peel donates a portion of the sales for the night.
Co-founder and brew master Nathan Kelischek says that using beer as a mechanism for social change was part of the brewery’s aim from the beginning. Since opening in 2012 as Boone’s first commercial brewery, initiatives have included Pint for Profits, Appalachian Water Project and the Farm2Flame food truck, which works with local farms.
The brewery mostly cans its beer, so We Can comes from that. But it also is a reference to the brewery’s philosophy of giving back, which now totals more than $86,000 to benefit causes around the state.
To learn more about it and watch the documentary, go to the Central Avenue Pizza Peel at 5:30 p.m. to meet the people behind the brewery and hear more. Or you can learn more at wecansoyoucan.org.
