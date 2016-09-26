Chefs for Kids’ Cancer event has a new date

Last year’s inaugural event Chefs for Kids’ Cancer, a fundraiser for Cookies for Kids’ Cancer, was a big success at the Foundation for the Carolinas, with more than 400 guests raising nearly $250,000 for pediatric cancer research.
This year’s event was supposed to be the same, and it was supposed to be last Thursday night. Which, if you’ll recall, wasn’t exactly a great time to have a big chef event uptown, after unrest rocked Charlotte.
So, the group fell back and rescheduled. Now: Chefs for Kids’ Cancer will be held Oct. 20 at The Underground at The Filmore Charlotte, part of the N.C. Music Factory complex. The organization is scrambling, as you can imagine. Among other things, they give away jars filled with cookies, and now they need to find a whole lot of new cookies. Last Thursday, they had to empty 350 jars of cookies, which were donated to local groups, including the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police, while flowers were distributed to local groups, including hospices and the restaurants that were going to be involved.
“We were trying to pay it forward as much as we could,” said Gretchen Holt-Witt, the founder of Cookies for Kids’ Cancer.
The chef lineup is still being reset, since schedules get filled so quickly. The original players were going to be Luca Annunziata of Passion8; Allen Evans, Corkbuzz; Jon Fortes, The Flipside Cafe; Tim Groody, Fork!; Blake Hartwick, Bonterra; Scott Hollingsworth, Dogwood Southern; pastry chef Crystal Broadbent, Ritz-Carlton; and master sommelier Laura Maniec of Corkbuzz, along with emcee Christine Sperow of WBTV, auctioneer Benjamin Farrell and music from Dead Man’s Banjo. The new lineup will be . . . probably some of those, maybe some new names if needed.
Cookies for Kids’ Cancer has granted more than $10 million for pediatric cancer drug trials. Holt founded the group after her son, Liam Witt, died in 2011 at the age of 6 1/2 from cancer. It usually raises money through bake sales, and Charlotte is one of its most active cities.
Tickets start at $250. Get the tickets and the details on the new lineup at www.cookiesforkidscancer.org.
