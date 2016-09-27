Want to eat with Wolfgang Puck?

Wolfgang Puck is getting ready to open his first restaurant in New York, CUT NYC at the Four Seasons hotel in the Financial District. But he’s taking time out to stop in Charlotte Oct. 11 to host a benefit for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.
Puck will host the event at his WP Kitchen + Bar in Phillips Place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, including a silent auction including autographed Puck and Carolina Panthers items. The reception will include WP Kitchen dishes, wine and cocktails. Tickets are $80 and the proceeds benefit Second Harvest Food Bank in the Charlotte area. Tickets are available on www.eventbrite.com.
