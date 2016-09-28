Reid’s moving into the Raleigh market

Reid’s Fine Foods, the Charlotte institution that started as a grocery store before expanding into the specialty food market, is setting its sights on Raleigh.
The company announced plans Wednesday to open a holiday store in Raleigh’s Cameron Village, it’s first holiday store outside Charlotte, according to owner Tom Coker.
The opening date hasn’t been set for the 4,700-square-foot location, but it’s expected to be in late October. The store will feature gift baskets, specialty foods and local products, as well as prepared meals and appetizers.
Reid’s has a long history in Charlotte, dating to the 1930s. For years, it was a small neighborhood grocery on Providence Road in Myers Park that was known for personal service and grocery delivery. It also was popular for its high-end meat department, including specialty cuts and personal service from butchers, and for its well-stocked wine department. When retail started moving back to the uptown area with the opening of Seventh Street Station, Reid’s became the anchor tenant, led by longtime owner Chuck Richards.
When the space was redeveloped as the Seventh Street Public Market, Richards sold the store to Coker and Al Waugh, who opened a new Reid’s on Selwyn Avenue in Myers Park, with a large prepared-food and meat counter, as well as wine and specialty foods. Last year, they added a large location in SouthPark, including an outdoor patio area.
The new shop in Raleigh will be at 443-B Daniels Street. Before Thanksgiving, the hours will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Starting on “Black Friday,” the kickoff to the holiday shopping season, hours will expand to 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
Comments