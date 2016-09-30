Are you the one who can make livermush taste better?

OK, my bias is showing: I’m not a fan of livermush. (And for those of you who aren’t from around here, livermush is similar to Pennsylvania’s scrapple and similar-but-maybe-different-from what’s called liver pudding in other parts of the state.)
Some of you are devotees, though, so today’s news is for you: It’s time to enter your recipes in the livermush cooking category for the Mush, Music and Mutts Festival in Shelby.
Held around the Courthouse Square in downtown Shelby, the two-day festival also will include a N.C. Brew Fest and a chili cookbook on Oct. 14, with the official N.C. Liver Mush Festival from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 15. The event also includes a pet festival and a fall festival with children’s activities. Oh, and a crowning of a Miss Livermush. The brew fest and chili cookoff tickets are $40 in advance, $45 the day of.
The livermush cookoff is open to home cooks and local restaurants. To enter, bring a registration form (or fill one out on site), enough servings for at least four judges and a handwritten or printed copy of the recipe. Dishes must be brought between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. to the Cleveland County Arts Council, 111 S. WAshington St. Judging begins at 10 a.m. and winners are announced at 11 a.m. Dishes can be made with any brand of livermush.
Prizes: $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place.
For a registration form, go to clevelandchamber.org/mush-music-mutts-festival. Questions: catheynoell@gmail.com or 980-329-4030.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
