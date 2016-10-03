Savory Spice in South End moves to new spot

Need to restock something on your spice cabinet? Savory Spice Shop in South End is reopening after closing briefly to move to a new location.
The shop in the Atherton Mill complex, 2000 South Blvd., closed for a few days to make the move to another spot. Instead of the location near Anthropologie, facing on South Boulevard, the shop is now in a larger spot on the side facing Tremont Avenue. The shop reopened Saturday.
Coming up through October in the new space: An event from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday featuring the owners of Cloister Honey; a cooking demonstration from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 15 with Chef T; another demo from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 22 with chef Jeff Stevenson; and a curry cooking class from 4-5 p.m. Oct. 23. The curry class is $20 per person; the other events are free.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
