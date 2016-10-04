Coming up at Birdsong: A haunted house and S.C. markets

You’re already haunting every brewery in town, so it’s inevitable that the breweries would want to haunt you. Birdsong Brewery is planning to return to the Haunted Brewery idea it tried last year.
Co-founder Chris Goulet tried it last year with dry ice and a trench drain. The effect wasn’t all that stunning, he says: “There was fog, but it was all along the floor – but the seed was planted for a haunted house and our team really ran with it.”
This year, they’ll do a free Haunted Brewery Tour from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the brewery, 1016 N. Davidson St. The tours will start every 45 minutes (they’re not appropriate for children, by the way). The tour also coincides with the release of Birdsong’s Mexicali Stout, a sweet/spicy beer with serrano peppers, spices, cocoa nibs and coffee from Central Coffee.
In other news, Birdsong is widening its reach into South Carolina. Working with Corner Distributing, it will be available in supermarkets, bottle shops and on tap in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Columbia within the new few weeks.
