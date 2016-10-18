Doc Porter’s is ready to pull the cork on its bourbon

Doc Porter’s, the Charlotte start-up distillery in south-of-South End neighborhood, is throwing a party to raise money and celebrate the release of its first bourbon since opening in 2014.
The bourbon, which is headed for Mecklenburg ABC stores in the next few days, is a high-wheat bourbon (60% corn, 30% wheat), which usually makes for a slightly sweeter style. It’s been aged for 9 to 10 months in 15-gallon charred-oak barrels. It will sell for $39.95, and joins Andrew and Liz Porter’s vodka and gin. There’s also a rye that’s still in the barrel and may be released next spring.
To kick off the bourbon, Doc Porter’s – named for Andrew’s late grandfather, a radiologist – the distillery will host a party, Raising Spirits, to raise money for Safe Alliance, which works with victims of domestic abuse. Only 50 tickets are available, for $50 each. That will get you a heavy hors d’oeuvres and craft cocktails. The party is 7-9 p.m. Oct. 27 at the distillery, 232 E. Peterson Drive.
Doc Porter’s is a grain-to-glass distillery, using locally raised corn and wheat to make their spirits. For tickets and information, go to www.docporters.com.
Kathleen Purvis
