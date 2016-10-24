Which Charlotte restaurants are open on Thanksgiving?

Some of us see the approach of Thanksgiving and grab for the recipes. And some of us see the approach of Thanksgiving and grab a phone to make reservations.
The only problem is, how do you find a restaurant that’s open? I get calls every year from people who want to let a chef do the driving on Thanksgiving.
So far, I’ve heard from one. It’s posted below. If restaurant owners and chefs would like to send more, I’ll update this post for the next couple of weeks.
Restaurants open on Thanskgiving:
▪ Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 210 E. Trade St., Charlotte. Four-course fixed-price menu is $39.95 for adults and $19.95 per child (12 and younger). Starts at 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; reservations required. Call 704-333-4266 or reserve online at www.flemingssteakhouse.com.
Comments