Have you helped Eastern N.C. with a bowl of fish stew?

Forget that other election: The #fishstew campaign is in full swing.
Vivian Howard, the chef (The Chef & The Farmer), author (“Deep Run Roots”) and TV star (“A Chef’s Life”) started the idea to raise money for Hurricane Matthew flood relief in the hard-hit area around her home in Kinston. Howard asked chefs all over the country to offer traditional Eastern N.C. fish stew as a special between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5 and donate the proceeds to the United Way in Lenoir and Greene counties.
Flooding from the hurricane has crested, inundating communities across Eastern North Carolina.
Since then, a number of Charlotte restaurants and initiatives have gotten started:
This Sunday from 4-6 p.m., chef Tim Groody of Fork! in Cornelius has organized the Fish Stew Rescue at D9 Brewing, 11138 Treynorth Drive in Cornelius. It’s $20 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and younger. Groody will be joined by Joe Kindred of Kindred, Flatiron Kitchen & Taphouse, Millstone Bake House & Provisions, Carrburritos, Block & Grinder and D9.
Participating chefs will donate the ingredients (stew, smoked chicken and sides) and D9 will donate a portion of the beer sales.
You don’t need a reservation, just show up and pay at the door. (One unconfirmed rumor: Howard herself is here this weekend for sold-out book events at Park Road Books and Main Street Books in Davidson, so there is a possibility she may show up herself. But that’s not guaranteed.)
In the meantime, there are chances to grab a bowl this week at The Asbury, 300 East, Upstream, Mimosa Grill, Harper’s and Dogwood Southern Table.
One new one: Stoke, the new restaurant at the Marriott City Center, has fish stew on the dinner menu through Saturday. It’s $15 and all proceeds will go to United Way of Lenoir. Stoke’s version is a riff created by chef Chris Coleman that includes a catfish cake, soft-boiled egg, pickled aji dulce, potatoes, onions and bacon broth.
If you get fish stew somewhere, there’s also a social media campaign to share it with the hashtag #fishstew.
