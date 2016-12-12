Have you got Publix pancake/waffle mix?

Publix Premium Pancake and Waffle Mix was named in a recall by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration this weekend.
The milk powder used in the mix may contain salmonella, according to an FDA advisory.
Stonewall Kitchen also announced a recall of some flavors of its pancake and waffle mixes because of a risk of salmonella-contaminated milk power as well. Those flavors are cinnamon apple, orange cranberry and toasted coconut.
The Publix pancake mix in the recall includes 16-ounce packages of three flavors, banana-flavored chocolate chip, pumpkin and blueberry. The packages have the numbers 4141503503, 4141503703 and 4141503603. The mixes were sold in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.
The Stonewall Kitchens mixes were distributed nationwide.
If you have either product, return it to the place of purchase for a refund, or call their customer service departments. At Publix, that’s 1-800-242-1227; at Stonewall Kitchen, that’s 1-800-826-1735.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
Comments