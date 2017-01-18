What’s new at Stoke? PB&J chicken liver mousse and fried/dipped chicken

It’s well into winter (on the calendar, anyway), and Stoke, the restaurant at the remodeled Marriott City Center, has released a new lineup for its menu. Since the restaurant itself is still so new, let’s take a look at which direction it’s headed.
Among the highlights on the appetizer menu: Marrow bones with crispy ginger and quince jelly, chicken liver pate with peanuts and muscadine jelly (sort of a PB&J twist), a powered-up version of deviled eggs with horseradish, mustard and Aleppo pepper, and a smoked trout mousse.
The main menu continues the focus on wood-fired cooking by executive chef Chris Coleman, including a brined and smoked chicken leg topped with a sweet and sour agrodolce that includes Cheerwine, a 12-ounce ribeye with a coffee demi-glace, and pappardelle with duck ragu.
On the vegetable side: Charred broccoli and kale with smoked aoili, roasted beets with orange-infused ricotta from Una Alla Volta, and charred Brussels sprouts.
For lunch? They’re adding a take on “dipped” chicken (chicken fried and dipped in barbecue sauce), topped with Come Back sauce, a Mississippi tradition, and a mushroom and Carolina Gold rice bisque. (Keep that idea handy if it ever gets cold again.)
Prices for all that? Expect $12 to $30 for main dishes at dinner, $8 to $16 for mains at lunch.
