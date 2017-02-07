Yes, you need free chocolate on Wednesday

Their leftovers are your free score: After a chocolate-making workshop by chef Pierce Lusk, you can get free chocolate from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen.
All you have to do is stop by the Atherton Market and pick out a piece from the leftovers while the supplies last. Expected to be available: Dipped, salted caramels, ganache and meltaways.
“This is our 3rd Annual Chocolate Making Workshop with Chef Pierce Lusk, and we always anticipate having a lot of extra chocolate. 2017 will be the same, and we’ll be giving away all of the extra chocolate that we have!” said owner and Executive Chef Alyssa Wilen.
The Atherton Market is in South End at 2104 South Blvd.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
