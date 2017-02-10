Resolved: The best steakhouse in N.C. is in Charlotte

It’s tough duty to look through a website’s list of the best steakhouses in 50 states. All those snippets of sizzling and basting: It was torture, people. Sheer torture.
I hung on though, and made it through Tasting Table’s post this morning to see which one they picked for North Carolina. Angus Barn in Raleigh, perhaps?
No, of course not: Beef ‘N Bottle in Charlotte took the slot for the state: “Part roadhouse bar, part business lunch mainstay, this revered Charlotte institution has been serving highbrow cuts, like 16-ounce NY strips and 10-ounce center-cut filets, in a refreshingly lowbrow setting since 1958.”
Well, no: It started in uptown in the 1950s and didn’t make the move to the current location until the 1970s. Oh, and check the hours: They’re not open for lunch, so I’d love to know who’s having business lunches there except people who work at night. But they’re not from around here, so we’ll just point the error out politely and move on. They got the blue cheese crumbles right.
