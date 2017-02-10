Valentine’s food shopping? Eat your heart out

Anyone can buy jewelry for Valentine’s Day, she said, holding back a yawn. Doing something with real heart takes food.
Just in case you’re trying to come up with something special for Tuesday night, here’s a roundup of a few things you can get around town that’s got real appeal:
Customized eclairs at Amelie’s. For $6, you can get an eclair with a personal message of up to 12 characters. The deadline to order them is 48 hours in advance, which means Sunday. And while they’re available at all the Amelie’s locations, this might be the time when that 24-hour NoDa location comes in handy. If you miss the deadline entirely, they’ll have some on hand Tuesday with pre-written love words.
Pick a cupcake design: If you’re on your way home Tuesday and suddenly remember you forgot, head to Dean & Deluca in SouthPark. From 1-5 p.m., cupcake artists from Tizzerts will be on hand from 1-5 p.m. to do four cupcake designs. The cupcakes are $4.50 each or $18 for a pack of four. If that doesn’t do it, they’ll have heart-shaped truffles, heart-shaped goat cheese and heart-shaped cheesecake, too.
Finally: Heart-shaped steak. Yes, I said “heart-shaped steak.” And I hate to admit how much I love typing that. Fresh Market has ribeyes aged for 14 days and butterflied into a heart. They’re $16.99 a pound at all Fresh Market locations until Tuesday.
