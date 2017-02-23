5 reasons ‘Bon Appetit’ is the best night of cake and culture in Charlotte

Why is it worth 30 minutes of your time to go to Johnson & Wales University tonight for “Bon Appetit,” the short opera monologue taken from an episode of Julia Child’s classic show “The French Chef”?
1. Easy parking. Yes, you can park in the JWU parking deck on Cedar Street and get inside in minutes. For events uptown, that’s saying something.
2. You actually learn a little cooking. Egg whites beaten in a mixer don’t hold up as long as egg whites beaten in copper. Good to know.
3. Who says Millenials don’t go for opera? The packed auditorium at Wednesday night’s performance, which is repeated tonight at 7 p.m., had a wide mix of people, from young to older. Opera Carolina marketing manager Megan Miller says that short, fun performances like this are drawing in people who are getting their first taste of opera.
4. It’s only 30 minutes long. As one woman told me, “That’s the right amount of opera to get husbands to go.”
5. You get to eat pastries. After you watch mezzo soprano Susan Nicely fling flour, beat eggs, melt chocolate and spin cake, you go out to a reception that features eclairs, chocolates and truffles.
So, yes: You can have your cake, and eat it too.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
