Charlotte is one of the first cities to get a new delivery choice

Charlotte is one of the first cities to get a new delivery option by Panera Bread, the fast-casual restaurants.
If you live within an 8-minute drive of a Panera location, you can get delivery of anything on the menu with a $5 minimum order and a $3 delivery fee.
The delivery service doesn’t roll out nationwide until 2018, so Charlotte is getting an early taste. Panera also is adding a Rapid Pick-Up service, which allows you to put in a mobile or online order up to two weeks in advance and pick up your food at a set time without waiting in line. The stores are adding a designated pick-up area with seating and order-status monitors.
The delivery and pick-up options are available at all Panera locations in Charlotte. To find your closest location and check to see if they deliver, go to www.panera.com and plug in your ZIP Code.
