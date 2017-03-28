What’s going on with the menu at Tupelo Honey?

Tupelo Honey, the Asheville-based restaurant with a location on South Boulevard in Charlotte, is making big changes to its menu, focusing on new dishes using N.C.-produced foods.
“We want guests to rethink Southern cuisine by stepping away form the fryer and letting farm-fresh, seasonal ingredients shine,” said Eric Gabrynowicz, the company’s new vice president.
The new menus cover brunch, lunch and dinner, with products from purveyors such as Hickory Nut Gap Farm and Carolina mountain trout.
The dinner menu will add new small-plate options, including golden beet carpaccio and house-cured pork belly with grapefruit marmalade. New dinner entrees include venison with foie gras dirty rice and roasted wild-caught Gulf snapper. At lunch, expect more small plates, salads and sandwiches, including duck confit pear salad and a pork confit plate with muscadine grape chutney.
Brunch has been expanded, with new dishes such as a “Cinna-Biscuit” with rum sauce and “Southern Shakshuka with goat cheese grits.
After opening in 2000 at the heart of downtown Asheville, Tupelo Honey quickly became a weekend tradition for brunch and lunch, with legendary wait times. The company later started expanding into a number of markets, with 13 locations in the Southeast. The Charlotte location opened in 2014, in the space that once held the popular Pewter Rose, 1820 South Blvd.
