Want a faster Potbelly lunch (and a free cookie?)

Anything to make the lunch rush a little easier, right?
Potbelly, the Chicago-based sandwich shop that made some people’s joy complete when it opened at 320 S. Tryon St. uptown, has added a new app you can use to order your lunch in advance.
Available for Android and iPhone, it’s free and lets you jump the lines with mobile ordering for pickup or delivery and mobile pay. How Starbuckian of them.
To get you to download it, you can get a free cookie offer when you sign up, as well as a list of “Potbelly Perks” like frequent-shopper deals. And if you want that free cookie daily, you can get one if you buy anything between 3 and 5 p.m. after you run up enough points.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
