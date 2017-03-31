Build your own mimosa? Another brunch joins the weekend lineup

We need to add a fifth season, apparently: Winter, spring, summer, fall and brunch. It seems like new brunch menus are jumping up faster than dandelions out there.
The newest to join the came: Stoke, the restaurant at the Marriott City Center, has a new brunch starting this weekend. Hours will be 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, $25 for adults and $12 for kids. Add a bottomless mimosa from the build-your-own mimosa bar and it’s $50. (Under N.C. rules, that’s only available from noon until 3 p.m. on Sundays.)
Given executive chef Chris Coleman’s style, expect the lineup to have a Southern spin: Fried Chicken and Waffles will join the Eggs Benedict, bacon and various other jams and jellies. Find the whole menu here.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
