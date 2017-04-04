Cornelius’ D9 Brewing breaks into the D.C. market

0:35 Time lapse video of fans celebrating national championship on Franklin Street Pause

0:37 Time lapse of storm as it rolls over Charlotte

0:25 South Charlotte apartment fire

2:42 Textile jobs gone for good: One worker's story

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:13 American Airlines’ hub in Charlotte has a new nerve center

0:56 UNC's Hicks: It is the best feeling I have ever felt

2:39 Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong

1:59 UNC's Jackson: For us, this is an unbelievable feeling