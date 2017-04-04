Cornelius’ D9 Brewing breaks into the D.C. market

Instead of sour grapes, perhaps Washington’s drinkers would like a little sour beer.
D9 Brewing Company of Cornelius, known for its wild-sour beer program, has partnered with Washington-based Pekko Beer to distribute in the D.C. market.
“Washington, D.C., is a world-class beer market and we’re honored and excited to add our unique perspective to the mix,” said Andrew Durstewitz, D9 CEO and co-founder.
D.C. craft beer fans will get D9’s mixed-fermentation sours in bottles and draft, including limited beers like Systema Naturae, Defying Gravity and Wild Things.
D9 plans to launch their beers in the market with a series of events at the end of April: Pizza Paradiso on April 26, Buffalo Billiards and Meridian Pint on April 27, and City Taphouse April 28.
D9, in Lake Norman, was started by two engineers and a doctor and uses science to produce wild fermented beers. It won gold at the Great American Beer Festival in 2016 for Systema Naturae 2nd Edition Scuppernong & Lily wild sour ale.
