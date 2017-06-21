“Impala,” by Anne Lemanski is one of the pieces on display at the Mint Museum’s fiber art gallery.
“Impala,” by Anne Lemanski is one of the pieces on display at the Mint Museum’s fiber art gallery. Steve Mann
Cooking, Eating and Food-Loving in the Carolinas

June 21, 2017 9:51 AM

Who wants to eat AND feel smart?

By Kathleen Purvis

kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

Mint and fiber sounds like the craziest breakfast cereal ever. But it’s dinner, not breakfast, and it’s fancy food and drinks combined with art.

The Mint Museum’s new Taste of the Mint event will be a partnership with Evoke, the stellar restaurant at the Le Meridien, and the Schiff-Bresler Family Fiber Art Gallery. Evoke chef Rodrigo Valezco and pastry chef Chelsea Ecdao will use the fiber art creations to inspire their menu of small bites, served with Evoke cocktails.

A few things on the list: a make-it-yourself Summer Peach Cocktail with a corn-silk garnish, Yellow Tomato Oyster Shooters and gazpacho. So, cool food with cool art.

It’s 4- 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, and admission is $40 (25% off for Mint members). Register online up to 24 hours before at www.mintmuseum.org.

