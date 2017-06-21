Moe’s is moving into frozen food with a new line of breakfast bowls.
Moe’s is moving into frozen food with a new line of breakfast bowls. Moe’s
Moe’s is moving into frozen food with a new line of breakfast bowls. Moe’s
I&#39;ll Bite

I'll Bite

Cooking, Eating and Food-Loving in the Carolinas

I'll Bite

June 21, 2017 1:50 PM

Moe’s fans, there’s about to be a new way to get your fix

By Kathleen Purvis

kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

Moe’s Southwest Grill, the national fast-casual burrito chain, just announced that it has teamed up with Kellogg’s to launch a new product, Moe’s Breakfast Bowls, to be carried in the freezer section of some supermarkets.

The bowls will start at Walmart, Giant Eagle and Wegman’s (yes, we know – another reason for Charlotte fans to want Wegman’s). In July, they’ll expand to Kroger and HEB stores. They’re not currently going to be carried by Harris Teeter, Publix or Food Lion, although a spokesperson says other stores may be added eventually.

OK, a couple of firsts here: The Moe’s restaurants don’t serve breakfast, and this is Moe’s first foray into grocery stores, not counting a few things like guacamole that are available at warehouse stores like BJ’s and Sam’s Club. So, it’s a big extension for the Moe’s company.

The single-serve bowls will be available in Chorizo & Eggs, Chorizo Benedict, Southwest Vegetarian, Chicken Chilaquiles and Huevos Rancheros. The suggested retail price is $4.49.

Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Stoke media preview

Stoke media preview 1:00

Stoke media preview
Culinary historian Michael Twitty speaks at Gantt Center 1:32

Culinary historian Michael Twitty speaks at Gantt Center
Is NC milk safe? Agriculture official defends inspections 1:21

Is NC milk safe? Agriculture official defends inspections

View More Video