Moe’s fans, there’s about to be a new way to get your fix

Moe’s Southwest Grill, the national fast-casual burrito chain, just announced that it has teamed up with Kellogg’s to launch a new product, Moe’s Breakfast Bowls, to be carried in the freezer section of some supermarkets.
The bowls will start at Walmart, Giant Eagle and Wegman’s (yes, we know – another reason for Charlotte fans to want Wegman’s). In July, they’ll expand to Kroger and HEB stores. They’re not currently going to be carried by Harris Teeter, Publix or Food Lion, although a spokesperson says other stores may be added eventually.
OK, a couple of firsts here: The Moe’s restaurants don’t serve breakfast, and this is Moe’s first foray into grocery stores, not counting a few things like guacamole that are available at warehouse stores like BJ’s and Sam’s Club. So, it’s a big extension for the Moe’s company.
The single-serve bowls will be available in Chorizo & Eggs, Chorizo Benedict, Southwest Vegetarian, Chicken Chilaquiles and Huevos Rancheros. The suggested retail price is $4.49.
