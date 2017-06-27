New owner takes over an uptown wine bar

Two women have teamed up to bring new life to the Wooden Vine, the North Tryon Street wine bar known for creative small plates and wines by the glass.
Sherri Keffer, a retired nurse, has bought it and will run it with her future daughter-in-law, sommelier and general manager Bethany Richey.
Richey says her wine list will focus on small-production wines that push boundaries, along with bourbon flights, cocktails and beers. The lunch and dinner menus will expand to include house-made pastas, breads, seafood, seasonal vegetables and desserts using some local ingredients. The chef will be John Abernathy, formerly with Customshop.
The Wooden Vine is open noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon to midnight Friday and Saturday. Details: www.thewoodenvine.com.
