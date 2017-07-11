What are the best things we saw at Dilworth’s new pizza palace?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:00 Stoke media preview Pause 1:32 Culinary historian Michael Twitty speaks at Gantt Center 0:45 Inizio Pizza 1:04 Rep. Alma Adams calls GOP health care bill 'heartless' 1:26 Abby's Better Nut Butter 4:39 Body cam footage shows fatal police shooting of Ukranian immigrant 1:18 What Representative Robert Pittenger thinks of the Senate health care bill 3:49 Veterans Memorial Statue Dedication 1:07 Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach 1:25 Witness describes fatal KCK wreck Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email In and out in 90 seconds. kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

In and out in 90 seconds. kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com