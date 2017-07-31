Uptown’s new healthful food option opens Thursday

b.good (yes, it’s lowercase, just like that) calls itself “food with roots,” for its wholesome menu focus, family ownership and partnerships with local nonprofits, and “real.food.fast” for the fast-casual service style.
The restaurant’s third Charlotte location and its first uptown opens with a ribbon cutting at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, at 400 S. Tryon (it’s actually facing on Church Street, at the corner with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard). The first 100 people who buy an entree after 2 p.m. will get a free entree on their next visit using the b.good app.
The other locations already include 14825 Ballantyne Village Way and 7926 Rea Road in Stonecrest.
Some of the items on the summer menu when it opens: Watermelon & Feta Salad, grilled corn, the Sal Bacado Burger and peach cherry smoothies. The regular menu includes kale and grain bowls, burgers, salads and sandwiches.
The Charlotte nonprofit Sow Much Good has recently received proceeds from a “pay what you want” event at the other Charlotte locations.
