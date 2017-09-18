Where do you go for the best tacos?
Where do you go for the best tacos? Observer files
Who has the best tacos in North Carolina?

By Kathleen Purvis

September 18, 2017 1:01 PM

It’s a little early for Final Four brackets, so we’ll call it the ultimate lunch run-off election: Strange Carolinas, a website that devotes itself to tracking the odd and offbeat in North and South Carolina, is running a bracket-style tournament for the best tacos in North Carolina.

Good to know: At the start of the contest, Charlotte had the most restaurants and food trucks in the tournament, with nine – Anita’s Mexican Grill, Bakersfield Tacos, Babalu Tapas & Tacos, Cabo Fish Taco, La Poblanita, Paco’s Tacos & Tequila, RuRu’s Tacos, Sabor Latin Street Grill and TIN Kitchen.

Bad to know: After the first two rounds of voting, Sabor and Bakersfield are the only ones left. (I did a deep dive into Charlotte’s taco offerings last September, and I think they missed a few classics.)

You can keep Charlotte in the running, though. The third round of voting is open from 8 a.m. Sept. 19 until 8 p.m. Sept. 20.

The matchups:

Carne Asada:

Sabor Latin Street Grill vs. Crafted The Art of the Taco in Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

Los Portales Taco Bar, Wilmington, vs. Mamacita’s Taco Temple, Asheville.

Pescado:

Villa Del Mar Mexican Grill, Greensboro, vs. Black Cat Burrito, Boone.

Burrito Shak, Hampstead, vs. Burrito Bros., Marion.

Al Pastor:

Flaming Amy’s Burrito Barn, Carolina Beach and Wilmington, vs. Carrburritos, Carrboro and Davidson.

Coyote Kitchen, Boone, vs. Mi Taqueria, High Point.

Pollo:

Bakersfield Tacos, Charlotte, vs. Beer Barrio, Wilmington.

Original Flying Burrito, Raleigh, vs. El Tacorriendo, Lenoir.

Download the bracket for the next round of voting at www.strangecarolinas.com.

Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis

