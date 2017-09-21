Vice Cream’s Toffee Wife flavor is one of the three that you can get as a Joe’s Doughs doughnut ice cream sandwich.
I'll Bite

One of Charlotte’s favorite doughnuts joins up with Boston’s Vice Cream for a day

By Kathleen Purvis

September 21, 2017 4:07 PM

How can one of Charlotte’s favorite doughnuts get any better? When it combines with one of Boston’s favorite ice cream makers. But it’s only happening for one day.

Joe’s Doughs, the indulgent doughnut maker known for wild flavors, will literally join up with Vice Cream, the super-indulgent ice creams, to create three special doughnut-ice cream sandwiches on Sept. 30.

The combinations: Afternoon Delight ice cream (vanilla with chocolate chip cookie chunks, salted caramel truffles and chocolate and caramel swirls) sandwiched in Joe’s Sea Salted Chocolate Caramel doughnuts; Bourbon Mash ice cream (vanilla with chocolate chunks and bourbon-caramel sauce) in Maple Bacon doughnuts; and Toffee Wife (peanut butter ice cream with chopped toffee bars, peanut butter cookie dough and toffee ripple) in a Classic Glazed.

The sandwiches will only be available on Sept. 30 at Joe’s Doughs, 1721 N. Davidson St.

Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis

