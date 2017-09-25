Taco spots all around North Carolina, including restaurants and food trucks, have been narrowed down to four finalists in Strange Carolinas’ poll.
Charlotte-area taco spot is in running for North Carolina’s best

By Kathleen Purvis

September 25, 2017 9:28 AM

Make a note on your calendar for Tuesday: A Carolinas website that’s running a bracket for best taco place in North Carolina is down to the final four, and a Charlotte-area restaurant is still in the running.

The website Strange Carolinas (www.strangecarolinas.com) started with 64 restaurants and food trucks. After last week’s voting, four remain: Carrburritos of Davidson and Carrboro, Burrito Shak of Hampstead, Crafted: The Art of the Taco in Greensboro and Winston-Salem, and El Tacorriendo of Lenoir.

Voting for the final round opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday and ends at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will be announced Oct. 2 on WBTV Charlotte’s “Morning Break.”

You can see all the entries and the results of the rounds of voting here.

