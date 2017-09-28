Doughnuts and beer: Yes, it’s happening Catawba Brewing Co.

Dunkin’ Punkin at Catawba Brewing is a coffee- and pumpkin-flavored beer to raise money for Second Harvest.
By Kathleen Purvis

September 28, 2017 3:51 PM

Friday is National Coffee Day, which explains how Catawba Brewing Co. got picked to pair with Dunkin’ Donuts to create a special beer that goes on sale that day in Catawba’s tastings rooms.

The only beer in the country to use Dunkin’ flavoring ingredients, Dunkin’ Punkin Brown Ale uses the cold-brew technique to make a coffee- and pumpkin-flavored beer. For every pint sold, $1 will go to Second Harvest Metrolina. It will be old only at Catawba’s tasting rooms, 933 Louise Ave. in Charlotte, 32 Banks Ave. and 63 Brook St. in Asheville, and 212 S. Green St. in Morganton.

They’ll sell the beer until the barrel runs out.

Kathleen Purvis

