There’s a new date for culinary historian Michael Twitty’s dinner in Charlotte

Michael Twitty attracts attention wherever he goes: Always provocative, the author of “The Cooking Gene” specializes in how enslaved people in America cooked and ate.
Twitty is coming in November to wrap up this year’s collaborative cooking series at The Asbury, when food specialists from all over come to cook special dinners with executive chef Matthew Krenz. We reported in April that Twitty would be here, but we need to update the actual day: It’s Nov. 28, not Nov. 18. Twitty will lead a pre-holiday meal and it will involve his book, but the price and menu haven’t yet been set.
Keep an eye on The Asbury’s website for more details and market the date on your calendar.
