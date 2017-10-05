Need a cheering thought? Biscuitville is hooking up with Palmetto Cheese

Here’s the kind of news that will make Carolinians sit up and pay attention:
Biscuitville, the N.C.-based drive-through biscuit chain, is joining up with Palmetto Cheese, the pimento cheese maker that started on Pawleys Island in South Carolina, to add a chicken and pimento cheese biscuit. Palmetto Cheese is known for its coarse-textured pimento cheese that has a cult following in pimento cheese circles.
Specifically: The Spicy Chicken and Jalapeno Pimento Cheese Biscuit. It will be a spicy chicken biscuit layered with Palmetto’s jalapeno pimento cheese.
While Biscuitville has a number of locations in the central part of North Carolina, the closest to Charlotte is in on U.S. 74 in Indian Trail, so you may have to save it as a road trip treat. It has announced plans to add more locations in the area, although dates aren’t known.
Still, it sounds like somebody is going to give Nashville’s hot chicken trend a food run for their money.
Kathleen Purvis
