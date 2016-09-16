Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region announces merger with S.C. hospice group

Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region has announced plans to partner with Hospice of Laurens County, S.C., enlarging its two-state presence and improving its ability to compete with for-profit hospice organizations in South Carolina.
In a message to employees, Charlotte CEO Pete Brunnick said “the probable result of the agreement will be a merger of the two organizations” that would “establish a great launching pad for us” in South Carolina.
North Carolina has about 75 hospice organizations, including about a dozen for-profits. But in South Carolina, the numbers are reversed. It has 70 to 80 for-profit hospice groups and about dozen non-profits.
For now, the partnership means the Charlotte hospice will share clinical and management expertise to help Hospice of Laurens County become more financially stable and broaden their services. “The path forward will not be easy as they have struggled operationally, but the chance to… turn it around is very exciting,” Brunnick said.
Hospice of Laurens County is a 30-year-old independent hospice with 12 beds on a 5.5 acre campus. “They have served their community well,” Brunnick said. “We look forward to helping them gain strength and meet the challenges of the changing health care industry.”
Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region is one of the larger hospices in the country, serving more than 800 hospice and 500 palliative care patients per day with annual revenues of $60 million. It has offices in Charlotte, Davidson, Lincolnton, and Fort Mill, S.C. It operates two in-patient centers (in Huntersville and at Southminster Retirement Community) and is building a third at Aldersgate Retirement Community.
