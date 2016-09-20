Health calendar

Aging
Ashton Applewhite, author of “This Chair Rocks: My Manifesto Against Ageism,” will be the keynote speaker Sept. 23 at the 2016 Centralina Area Agency on Aging annual conference from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 3400 Beatties Ford Road.
Applewhite has been working since 2007 to debunk the myths getting old means despair and sadness, wrinkles and rocking chairs. She writes a blog, This Chair Rocks – https://thischairrocks.com/. To register: www.centralinaaging.org, 800‐508‐5777. The cost is $80 per person.
Pediatric cancer
The ninth annual Isabella Santos Foundation 5K, 10K, Fun Run for Kids Cancer will start at 8 a.m. Sept. 24 at Ballantyne Corporate Park, 13860 Ballantyne Corporate Place.
Proceeds will support neuroblastoma research, Make-A-Wish of Central and Western North Carolina, The Ronald McDonald House, Community Blood Center of the Carolinas and Levine Children’s Hospital.
The foundation, based in Charlotte, was established in 2009 in honor of Isabella Santos who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of two. For details: https://isabellasantosfoundation.org/ or https://5kforkidscancer; 917-570-4339.
Blood cancer
The Be The Match Walk+Run Charlotte will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at Lake Norman Christian School in Davidson. The event raises money to help patients with blood cancers, such as leukemia and lymphoma, receive life-saving bone marrow transplants.
To register or support a participant: BeTheMatchWalkRun.org, 800-MARROW-2.
For more than a decade the Centralina Area Agency on Aging has hosted a conference to provide a quality training opportunity for people with an interest in aging. We are seeking sponsors for our 2016 Aging For The Future Conference. Annually, this event draws between 400 to 500 professionals in the field of aging; including community providers, long-term care providers, academics, advocates, older adults, caregivers and more!
Karen Garloch
Comments