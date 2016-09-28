Triple-negative breast cancer subject of teleconference

Breast cancer
Dr. Lisa Carey, chief of the division of hematology and oncology at UNC Chapel Hill’s medical school, will speak about what’s new with “triple negative breast” cancer during a teleconference from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, 4100 Coca-Cola Plaza, Charlotte.
In triple-negative breast tumors, the three receptors known to fuel most cancer growth – estrogen, progesterone and HER-2/neu – are not present. That makes the cancer harder to treat because commonly used drugs such as tamoxifen and Herceptin are ineffective.
For the teleconference, doors open at 5:15 p.m. Participants should be seated by 5:50 p.m. Details: 704-534-0896 or gruterellen@hotmail.com.
Karen Garloch
