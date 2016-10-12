Health & Family

October 12, 2016 4:32 PM

Charlotte Chamber wins $25,000 prize for HealthyCities program

By Karen Garloch

kgarloch@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte Chamber of Commerce’s Healthy Charlotte Council has received $25,000 as one of the nine winners of GE’s HealthyCities Leadership Academy Open Innovation Challenge. This award makes Charlotte eligible for a final prize award of $250,000 after a year.

Using the initial grant, the council will create resources to help Chamber members, and their 300,000 employees, develop a culture of well-being, focused on exercise, tobacco prevention and nutrition.

Karen Garloch: 704-358-5078, @kgarloch

Related content

Health & Family

Comments

Videos

Charlotte's trees are important to quality of life

View more video

Entertainment Videos