Caregiving, Alzheimer’s disease topics of interest in November

Free medicine
N.C. MedAssist has scheduled an Over-the-Counter Medicine Give Away Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Shifa Free Health Clinic, 4301 Shamrock Drive. Another will be held in Gastonia on Dec. 3 at Erwin Center gymnasium, 913 North Pryor St.
The events are open to anyone 18 and older, and identification is not required. Eligible low-income adults and children can receive free medicine for allergies, pain, indigestion and colds as well as first-aid items and vitamins. Details: www.medassist.org.
Alzheimer’s disease
Ann Campanella and Pam Brunell will host a free “A Conversation About Alzheimer’s and Dementia” at Main Street Books in Davidson at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17. Campanella, the author of “Motherhood: Lost and Found,” a memoir about her mother’s experience with Alzheimer’s disease, will read from her book and invite the audience to share their stories. Brunell, a certified dementia care practitioner, will be available for questions.
Caregiving
Caregiving Corner, a Huntersville-based business owned by Jennifer Szakaly, has launched a caregiver support website, Aging Well Charlotte, to help adult children provide care for aging parents. The website – www.agingwellcharlotte.com – includes a private family blog and links to online support groups, articles and tips for caregivers. Details: www.caregivingcorner.com.
Karen Garloch
