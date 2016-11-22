High Point doctor named president of North Carolina Medical Board

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything' Pause

0:27 Harry's Inspiration

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

0:54 The Hamiltons find their tree

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

1:04 Dramatic video from NC wildfires captures dangerous situation

1:04 The Mitey Riders program

2:05 Harry Swimmer's Inspiration

1:18 Charlotte's airport will be busy this Thanksgiving