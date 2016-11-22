High Point doctor named president of North Carolina Medical Board

Dr. Eleanor Greene of High Point has been sworn in as president of the North Carolina Medical Board, which issues licenses and handles disciplinary actions for all physicians and physician assistants in the state.
A native of Salisbury, Greene is a gynecologist at Triad Women’s Health and Wellness Center in High Point. She succeeds Dr. Pascal Udekwu, a WakeMed trauma surgeon from Raleigh. She is also the second African-American female to become president, following Cheryl Walker-McGill of Charlotte, who served from November 2014 to October 2015.
