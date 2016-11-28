Duke study shows therapy effective for military sufferers of PTSD

0:43 Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season Pause

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

1:22 Black Friday shoppers

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

1:23 Aerial footage of police on Ohio State University campus

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday