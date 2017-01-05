Carolinas HealthCare names new chief operating officer

Ten months after becoming CEO of Carolinas HealthCare System, Gene Woods announced Thursday the hiring of an executive vice president and chief operating officer who worked with him previously at two other U.S. health care systems.
Ken Haynes, native of Sylacauga, Ala., previously served as president and CEO for the Santa Rosa Hospital System of CHRISTUS Health, a nonprofit Catholic system based in Irving, Texas. Woods was president and chief operating officer of CHRISTUS Health before moving to Charlotte in April. Haynes has also been president of the Saint Joseph Health System, based in Lexington, Ky., where Woods previously served as chief executive officer.
Haynes will start work at Carolinas HealthCare on Feb. 13. As COO, he’ll will be responsible for a variety of services, from nursing and patient experience to facilities and materials management. He is married and the father of four children, ages 9 to 17.
